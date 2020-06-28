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Return of The Corona! Save yourselves! All is lost!
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15 views • June 28, 2020
Yup! Its back boys and girls, run for the hills! Save yourself! All is lost! Now that the riots are losing steam and losing interest, we need a distraction! But what can we use this time?? I know, how about the corona...which never went away but it didn't fit with the narrative during the riots so we just put that back in our pocket in case we needed it later. And later is here folks, time for the return! I was wayyyy too fired up on this one and I am sorry about that, but I'm sick of it and I hope you are too. Video of this podcast is available on YouTube, NewTube, Bitchute, and BitTube. For those watching it and want the better audio, podcast is available on ThePodocasts.com or pretty much any of the big podcast services. If you enjoyed this at all, why?
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