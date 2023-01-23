Create New Account
Identity in Christ is Key to Implementing Spiritual Gifts Shares Prophetic Voice Joseph Z
5 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 18 hours ago |

Joseph Z was just nine years old when he heard the Lord shouting his name from the tree tops on his 1,000 acre ranch. This was the beginning of his journey to discovering his spiritual gift of prophecy. Joseph is the founder of Z Ministries and is also an author, broadcaster, and prophetic voice. This mighty man of God explains the heart of his ministry of prophetic journalism, as well as how important it is not to sensationalize gifts of the spirit or spiritual experiences. He discusses how the Devil has wormed his way into today’s churches. “The Devil couldn’t beat the church,” Joseph explains, “so he joined it.” He encourages everyone to read their Bible and fill themselves daily with the Holy Spirit to discover and sharpen their own giftings. 



TAKEAWAYS


We need strong, masculine men to raise up our sons in today’s godless society 


Breaking Hell’s Economy is Joseph’s newest book that touches on the supernatural provision of the Last Days 


The Devil has confused and sensationalized the concept of spiritual gifts among God’s people 


Many people who have spiritual giftings may be deceived into believing that they are psychic 



