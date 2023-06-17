Millions of crickets engulf Nevada town

Swarms of Mormon crickets have descended on swaths of rural Nevada, blanketing roadways, alarming residents and probably fueling nightmares. The insects don’t sting or bite, but can cause damage to crops. Also, Nevada officials have warned that the piling up of Mormon crickets can result in slick roadways.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.