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PLANS TO TAKE CHILDREN FROM SCHOOLS FOR MASS VACCINATIONS AND QUARANTINES ~ RELATED: SWINE-JABS 200
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226 views • February 17, 2022
PLANS TO TAKE CHILDREN FROM SCHOOLS FOR MASS VACCINATIONS AND QUARANTINES https://is.gd/vkcO1u
Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR
Lee Garrett court case, no case no answer, COVID cover up Nightingale Hospital / Vax centre, lies https://is.gd/R84Fim ~ They are chipping and tracking people with 5G so they can be attacked once they get the kill shot https://is.gd/h4OOsK ~ The 5G Vaccine Centre at Sunderland Nightingale Hospital - Court proceedings explained ~ Lee Garrett https://is.gd/Cl16sR
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