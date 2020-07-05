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Alt-Tech is a mess, and it's time you took part in it!
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37 views • July 05, 2020
Make sure to follow me on LBRY.tv: https://open.lbry.com/@BoldLikeALeopard:5?r=CtUiPZveSXpVBubxN5zzG6iifhJos7vn
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ALL OF MY WRITING LINKS:
Everyone, here is the repository of links to all of my writings on the different platforms:
Hard News Network (HNN - Anti-censorship): https://hardnews.network/author/razor-ray-mccoy/
BOLD like a Leopard blog page (personal viewpoints, satire, other): http://struttingleopard.blogspot.com/
King David's Journal: https://kingdavid.news/author/razorray/
========BOLD Features=======
Full Interview with HARD BASTARD on the #MattesFile (BitChute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ncBQFpDl8kDM/
Part 2 of the #MattesFile: https://hardnews.network/the-mattes-file-did-tyt-and-huffpos-ryan-grim-get-hoodwinked/
JOIN ME ON BOTH GAB.AI AND MINDS.COM.
Make sure to follow me on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bFrSR277N5TG/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RazorRay/posts
Gab: https://gab.com/StarScream85
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/ChefLeopard/
CONTACT: [email protected]
FOR Donations :)
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/chefleopard
Link to Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/boldlikealeopard
ALL OF MY WRITING LINKS:
Everyone, here is the repository of links to all of my writings on the different platforms:
Hard News Network (HNN - Anti-censorship): https://hardnews.network/author/razor-ray-mccoy/
BOLD like a Leopard blog page (personal viewpoints, satire, other): http://struttingleopard.blogspot.com/
King David's Journal: https://kingdavid.news/author/razorray/
========BOLD Features=======
Full Interview with HARD BASTARD on the #MattesFile (BitChute): https://www.bitchute.com/video/ncBQFpDl8kDM/
Part 2 of the #MattesFile: https://hardnews.network/the-mattes-file-did-tyt-and-huffpos-ryan-grim-get-hoodwinked/
JOIN ME ON BOTH GAB.AI AND MINDS.COM.
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