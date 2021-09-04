Boxcar Train (LYRICS BELOW) Acoustic Version, Are you ready for the Covid Boxcar Train? They are coming for the “Vaxxed and not fully vaxxed, Hope you enjoy and please share.

Boxcar Train is inspired by true events.

We either wake up and face reality or we follow the ways of the past.



Feel free to use this and share it as you’d like in its original format. Thank you.



PS. YES I MISSED THE HIGH FIVE AT THE END. 😂



BOXCAR TRAIN LYRICS …………………

Verse 1

Do you want to take a ride on that Covid Boxcar train. Trucking down that steel rail on the wire. Do you want to take a ride on that COVID Boxcar Train. They are waiting there to give you food and beer.



Verse 2

It’s time to see what you mean to me. I died for you two thousand years ago. Don’t get on that train and let’s be born again. It’s time for my people come and see.



Chorus

Don’t you think it’s time to get your brain in line.

Thinking for yourself oh do not fear. The looking glass is there God’s word is in the air. Don’t let them stick a needle in your arm.



Verse 3

Go out and breathe the air take off that mask and see. The lies they tell you are evil don’t be deceived. Put on the one that gave His only Son. Don’t cover up your voice a call to be free.



Verse 4

America dark days are coming soon. If you don’t believe me take a look around. But I will shine that light on the darkness every night. Cuz my soul has been saved by Jesus Christ.



Regardless of anyone’s opinion, if you are not right with God through Jesus Christ then none of this matters anyways.



CALL ON HIS NAME TODAY.



Boxcar Train

Copyright 2021

Words and Music by: Steven McClaine and Dennis Young

Vocals: Steven McClaine

Guitar: Dennis Young

Guitar: Brooke Young

Harmonica: Steven McClaine