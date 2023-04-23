THE DAY OF THE LORD PART 3

In this lesson we learn the future of America, and we learn how to read the signs of the end of human government and the establishment of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ with his saints to rule for eternity. There is a key event that will happen that once it happens, we can count the days till the establishment of His eternal kingdom. and know within a year when it will happen.
