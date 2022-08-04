SRA Survivor Describes Horror In Never-Before Seen Footage

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The Satanic Cult is more organized than we ever thought, and the fight to end the Devil’s doing.
The producers of “These Little Ones”, Matt Skow & Nicholas Stumphauzer join the show with unseen footage of the anonymous woman who was a victim to Satanic Ritual Abuse at just 6-years-old.
This interview is very dark, deeply disturbing and is not suitable for children to view.
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