Naturalized Citizen = "Natural Born" Citizen
Mar 19, 2024

As a Naturalized Citizen, I took an OATH to defend the Constitution of the U.S. It’s odd a “natural born” citizen does NOT have to take that OATH. Regardless, 5th & 14th Amendments made equal ALL citizens. This is WHY Shiva4President.com can run & be President -Dr.SHIVA Link to full video & blog post: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-awakening-you-to-our-goal/

2024presidential candidatenatural born citizendr shivanaturalized citizen

