Naturalized Citizen = "Natural Born" Citizen

As a Naturalized Citizen, I took an OATH to defend the Constitution of the U.S. It’s odd a “natural born” citizen does NOT have to take that OATH. Regardless, 5th & 14th Amendments made equal ALL citizens. This is WHY Shiva4President.com can run & be President -Dr.SHIVA Link to full video & blog post: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-awakening-you-to-our-goal/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.