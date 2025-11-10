Strangled Science by Politics and the Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Have you ever thought about the characteristics of true science? Did you know that back in the 60’s, doubt was praised as the central role in science? It was even known that an open scientific discourse is necessary, because without it, there is no progress. What does it look like today? In the following program you will learn why free science hardly exists anymore and which consequences doubting scientists have to expect today.