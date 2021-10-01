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Greta Thunberg Calls Out a Drunk Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden Over Obama's 'Build Back Better' Plan
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300 views • October 01, 2021
In case you missed it Little Greta Thunberg was at it again this week as she was acting as the Global Elite's Climate Shill calling out the World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset' plan and told the World that not enough is being done to combat the World's climate crisis hoax.
#BuildBackBetter #GretaThunberg #BlahBlahBlah
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#BuildBackBetter #GretaThunberg #BlahBlahBlah
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