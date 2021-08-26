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FAUCI'S GENOCIDE | Dr. Bryan Ardis on Fauci Killing People on Purpose with Remdesivir to Pad the CoViD19 Virus Death Stats
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190 views • August 26, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis on Remdesivir | Dr. Fauci is Killing People on Purpose to Pad the CoViD19 Death Tolls.
FULL VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9lwTatw2uvN/
Watch this https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
FULL VIDEO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9lwTatw2uvN/
Watch this https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
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