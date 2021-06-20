List of Pirate Movie Trailers

A list of (almost) every "traditional" pirate movie trailer by release date. In certain cases, fan and modern recreations have been substituted when original trailers are not available or do not exist.



N/A - Daphne & the Pirate (1916)

N/A - Sea Panther (1918)

N/A - Treasure Island (1918) - lost film

N/A - Pirate Gold (1920) - lost film

N/A - Treasure Island (1920) - lost film

N/A - Cold Steel (1921) - lost film?

N/A - Captain Kidd (1922) - lost film?

N/A - Buccaneers (1924)

N/A - Captain Blood (1924)

0:01:44 Peter Pan (1924) - modern version

0:04:12 Sea Hawk (1924) - modern version

0:06:51 Clothes Make the Pirate (1925)

0:07:59 Black Pirate (1926) - modern version

N/A - Breed of the Sea (1926)

N/A - Eagle of the Sea (1926) - lost film

N/A - Old Ironsides (1926)

N/A - Road to Romance (1927) - lost film

N/A - First Kiss (1928) - lost film

N/A - Pirate of Panama (1929) - lost film

N/A - Hell Harbor (1930)

N/A - Corsair (1931)

N/A - Pirate Treasure (1934)

0:10:27 Treasure Island (1934)

0:11:25 Captain Blood (1935)

0:14:48 China Seas (1935)

0:16:45 Naughty Marietta (1935)

N/A - Captain Calamity (1936)

0:19:16 Dancing Pirate (1936) - fan version

N/A - Doctor Syn (1937)

N/A - Buccaneer (1938)

N/A - Spawn of North (1938)

0:21:47 Jamaica Inn (1939)

0:23:12 Sea Hawk (1940)

0:25:28 Black Swan (1942)

0:27:29 Reap the Wild Wind (1942)

N/A - Frenchman's Creek (1944)

0:29:42 Princess & the Pirate (1944)

N/A - Captain Kidd (1945)

N/A - Spanish Main (1945)

N/A - Sea Hound (1947)

0:31:52 Sinbad the Sailor (1947)

0:34:33 Pirate (1948)

N/A - Barbary Pirate (1949)

0:36:57 Buccaneer's Girl (1950)

0:39:18 Double Crossbones (1950) - modern version?

0:40:48 Fortunes of Captain Blood (1950)

N/A - Last of Buccaneers (1950)

0:42:59 Treasure Island (1950)

0:45:07 Two Lost Worlds (1950)

0:46:33 Anne of Indies (1951)

0:49:13 Capt Horatio Hornblower (1951)

N/A - Flame of Araby (1951)

N/A - Hurricane Island (1951)

N/A - Revenge of the Pirates (1951)

0:51:48 Abbott & Costello Meet Captain Kidd (1952)

0:54:16 Against All Flags (1952)

0:56:42 Blackbeard the Pirate (1952)

N/A - Captain Pirate (1952)

N/A - Caribbean Gold (1952)

0:58:46 Crimson Pirate (1952)

1:03:00 Golden Hawk (1952)

N/A - Yankee Buccaneer (1952)

N/A - Fair Wind to Java (1953)

N/A - Great Adventures of Captain Kidd (1953)

1:03:30 Master of Ballantrae (1953)

N/A - Prince of Pirates (1953)

N/A - Raiders of Seven Seas (1953)

1:06:08 Black Pirates (1954)

N/A - Captain Kidd & the Slave Girl (1954)

1:07:59 His Majesty O'Keefe (1954)

1:11:09 Return to Treasure Island (1954)

1:12:57 Long John Silver (1954)

1:14:34 Moonfleet (1955)

N/A - Pirates of Tripoli (1955)

1:17:39 Davy Crockett & River Pirates (1956)

N/A - Buccaneer (1958)

N/A - Boy & the Pirates (1960)

1:19:59 Morgan, the Pirate (1960)

1:22:10 Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

N/A - Fury at Smugglers Bay (1961)

1:27:53 Jules Verne's Mysterious Island (1961)

1:30:33 Pirates of Tortuga (1961)

N/A - Rage of the Buccaneers (1961)

N/A - Hero's Island (1962)

1:32:51 Julius Caesar Against the Pirates (1962) - modern version

1:33:51 Pirates of Blood River (1962)

1:35:53 Seven Seas to Calais (1962)

N/A - Son of Captain Blood (1962)

1:37:59 Tiger of Seven Seas (1962)

1:41:08 Captain Clegg (1962)

N/A - Syn: Tale of the Romney Marsh (1964)

1:43:31 Devil-Ship Pirates (1964)

1:46:20 Pirates of Malaysia (1964)

1:49:02 Adventurer of Tortuga (1965)

1:52:00 High Wind in Jamaica (1965)

N/A - Sea Pirate (1966)

N/A - King's Pirate (1967)

N/A - Rover (1967)

1:54:25 Blackbeard's Ghost (1968) - modern version?

1:55:25 Pippi in the South Seas (1970)

1:55:54 Blackie the Pirate (1971)

1:59:18 Light at Edge of the World (1971)

N/A - Treasure Island (1972)

N/A - Ghost in Noonday Sun (1973)

2:00:23 Scalawag (1973)

2:02:40 Swashbuckler (1976)

2:05:10 Island (1980)

2:07:16 Pirate Movie (1982)

2:09:17 Yellowbeard (1983)

N/A - Pirates of Penzance (1983)

2:12:15 Nate & Hayes (1983)

2:12:46 Goonies (1985)

N/A - Treasure Island (1985)

2:15:19 Pirates (1986)

2:16:47 Princess Bride (1987)

N/A - Iguana (1988)

2:18:55 Shipwrecked (1990)

2:21:03 Treasure Island (1990)

2:22:56 Hook (1991)

2:24:52 Cutthroat Island (1995)

2:26:49 Magic Island (1995)

2:28:55 Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

2:30:51 Return to Treasure Island (1996)

2:35:02 Pirates of the Plain (1999)

2:37:29 Treasure Island (1999)

2:39:04 Peter Pan (2003)

2:41:14 Pirates of Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

2:43:37 Pirates of Treasure Island (2006)

2:44:20 Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

2:46:17 Pirates of Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

2:48:46 12 Paces Without a Head (2009)

2:50:22 Pirates of Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

2:52:44 Captain Sabertooth & Treasure of Lama Rama (2014)

2:54:58 Pan (2015)

2:57:23 Pirates of Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

2:59:48 Pirates Down the Street (2020)

3:02:01 Kings of the Atlantic (2020)