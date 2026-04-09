Operation Fury: ‘I'm fighting for Jeffrey’

Americans are being shipped off to war against Iran so the White House can keep Jeffrey Epstein's files buried. "I'm fighting for Jeffrey" — four times, no irony, just the actual mission statement this war deserves.

👉 Three million pages of "declassified" Epstein documents hit the public record, but the ones that mattered vanished. Interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexually abusing her as a minor — gone. Congressman Garcia saw the originals and called it what it is: "illegally withheld."

🤡And what does the empire demand in response? A war against Iran. "Your mission, should you choose to accept it. You don't have a choice." Distract the public, rally the flag, and hope nobody notices the missing pages.





@geopolitics_prime