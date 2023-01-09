https://gettr.com/post/p24cyuba051
1/8/2023 Miles Guo: An unprecedented global economic crisis is imminent and it will bring a deadly blow to the CCP. Therefore it is a good thing for the Whistleblowers’ Movement, and citizens of the New Federal State of China will be the only people who will grow and prosper from the economic crisis!
#GlobalEconomicCrisis #TakeDownTheCCP #WhistleblowersMovement
1/8/2023 文贵直播：一场前所未有的世界经济危机即将到来并给中共致命一击，因此这对爆料革命是好事，只有新中国联邦人会在这场危机中成长、获利！
#世界经济危机 #消灭中共 #爆料革命
