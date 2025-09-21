BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THERE'S GOLD IN THEM THAR TREES!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
89 views • 1 day ago

Excerpt from BIG TREES & SYNCHRONICITIES livestream. Links to the resources below.


Original Stream:

BIG TREES, BIOGEOLOGY & SYNCHRONICITIES

https://www.youtube.com/live/yiKi9iHnlnA?feature=share


A lot of truly fascinating topics covered in this stream: The Great Trees, Earth Shape, Biogeology, Titans, Plasma, Instant Petrification, Petrified Organs, Cataclysm, Synchronicities, Cymatics, the Heart discoveries of Francisco Guasp, and much more... Check it out!


Links to the resources below!


Peace! 🙏❤️🌪️🐘🗻


-----------------------------------------------

This world is far more than we ever imagined! Could Geology actually be Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.

_____________________________


Keywords
giantshidden historycanalscavesmegalithsmud floodshistory debunkedwaterwaysbiogeologytrue geology
