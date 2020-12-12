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We are IN IT ... civil war, insurrection, world war
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291 views • December 12, 2020
It is happening right now. While the election theater has you all distracted, MAJOR MOVES are taking place.
Pay attention to EVERYTHING BUT the election theater. That is were the real action is happening. The enemy is sneaking up while you spend your time watching the distraction show.
Pay attention to EVERYTHING BUT the election theater. That is were the real action is happening. The enemy is sneaking up while you spend your time watching the distraction show.
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