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Trust us - "this is for the greater good"
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1004 views • January 02, 2022
We need you to close your business for a short time...
We need you to wear this on your face...
We need to inject this into your body...
We need you to spend the holidays alone...
We MUST inject this into your body, if you want to feed your family...
We need you to stop having children, it's not good for the planet...
We need to separate you from your children, because you're not complying...
We need to hold you in a facility for a little while, for not cooperating...
THIS IS FOR THE GREATER GOOD
We need you to wear this on your face...
We need to inject this into your body...
We need you to spend the holidays alone...
We MUST inject this into your body, if you want to feed your family...
We need you to stop having children, it's not good for the planet...
We need to separate you from your children, because you're not complying...
We need to hold you in a facility for a little while, for not cooperating...
THIS IS FOR THE GREATER GOOD
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