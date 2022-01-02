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Trust us - "this is for the greater good"
Wake Up to Reality
Wake Up to Reality
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1004 views • January 02, 2022
We need you to close your business for a short time...
We need you to wear this on your face...
We need to inject this into your body...
We need you to spend the holidays alone...
We MUST inject this into your body, if you want to feed your family...
We need you to stop having children, it's not good for the planet...
We need to separate you from your children, because you're not complying...
We need to hold you in a facility for a little while, for not cooperating...
THIS IS FOR THE GREATER GOOD
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy