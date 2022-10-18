Peace And Safety By Following The Devil ??????

The devil crept in unawares to take God's place in your life. Come back to God, come out of the form of godliness the devil is setting up to unite church and state. You will be led to blaspheme God's Spirit by following the world in fear. Have we forgotten the devil deceives the whole world? He is after the divided houses of God in their various religions and christian denominations. Be ye separate less ye are led to follow the world in fear.

