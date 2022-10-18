Peace And Safety By Following The Devil ??????

The devil crept in unawares to take God's place in your life. Come back to God, come out of the form of godliness the devil is setting up to unite church and state. You will be led to blaspheme God's Spirit by following the world in fear. Have we forgotten the devil deceives the whole world? He is after the divided houses of God in their various religions and christian denominations. Be ye separate less ye are led to follow the world in fear.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.