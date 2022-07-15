NWO conducting many mass shootings to confiscate guns. Uvalde masses police waited 77 minutes

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). The Illuminati NWO genocidal psychopathic pedophile cannibal Satanist Nazi eugenics “human extermination agenda” nephilim & chimera & fallen angel “fake alien” incarnate avatar black nobility families are desperate to take away all private guns from the human and humanoid specie. Vladimir Putin told all American human specie populace to never give up their guns to the Illuminati NWO one-world government. Their Monarch Solutions 5,000 year old Atlantis company and their Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet Blackwater company and reptilian hybrid Satanists are conducting one school mass shooting after another using their CIA MK Ultra trauma-based mind-control super soldier expendable “multiple personality disorder” terrorists to kill hundreds of human & humanoid children in their mass satanic ritual sacrifice school shootings. At Uvalde, there were masses of heavy armed police right after the shooting began, but they waited 77 minutes for enough children to be killed before going in to kill the shooter. They prevented parents from going in to rescue their children, but the reptilian hybrid police officers rescued their own children only. The Illuminati NWO is calling for more gun control and confiscation of guns from the terra humans and Lyran humanoids and Orion humanoids immediately to prevent future terrorism by Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Nazi CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency who are cooking alive all the real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day to frantically try to silence them. The religious Christians are not targeted by assassination attempts, because they only recite Satan Lucifer’s controlled-opposition patriot right wings’ surface superficial information about NWO humans killing other humans and the need to have a civil war between human patriots and human liberals as Satan Lucifer desires. The religious Christians are helping Satan Lucifer spread his propaganda agenda. The religious Christians’ “uncovered women’s heads” are controlled by the fallen angels, so they think the real truth that we real Christians warn them are just crazy lunatic fantasy fiction comic conspiracy theories. They will get destroyed by those crazy fantasy fiction comic Godzilla and vampire and zombie apocalypse and reptilian hybrids and fake aliens and Nazi 4th Reich space fleet and ape human hybrid terrorists, and everything else that the religious Christian hordes do not expose and condone with their silence. The Capitol building police were the ones letting in their reptilian hybrid and ape hybrid patriot rioters into the congress building, in order to make the real Christians look like crazy rioters, as is their usual Satanist strategy. The churches are full of these reptilian hybrid Satanists and owned by them. This is why they do not try to kill all the church leaders.





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