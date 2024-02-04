Create New Account
A Massive one-time Arrival of several Gliding FABs at once across the Ruins of PR Bridgehead in Krynky, where Ukrainian Marines are still Huddled
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

A massive one-time arrival of several gliding FABs at once across the ruins of Krynoki, where Ukrainian marines are still huddled.

Russian Aerospace Forces strike Ukrainian positions on their PR Bridgehead in Krynky with glide bombs.



