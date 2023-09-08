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Is the American Public Ready for the Change Coming? w/ Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes
Sarah Westall
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Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes, change management expert, psychologist and Worldwide Vice President of Republicans Overseas, joins the program to discuss the mental state of the American people. She has been tasked by the Department of Defense and the Trump administration to gauge where people are at and what it will take to awaken the people to what is really going on within the country and world. Not an easy task, but one worth doing. You can follow Dr. Jan on her Substack at https://DrJan.Substack.com.


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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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