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Cell Phone Moon Landing Hoax! LTE Lunar Network to launch 2018! No Flat Earth Way!
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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64 views • March 11, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 11, 2017 with 9.7K views.
I almost fell out of my chair when I read this article. No Flat Earth Way will they ever do this! It's sad that so many people buy into this stuff. Rovers on the moon in 2018 from Part Time Scientists! LOL. The moon landing was a hoax they are never going to the moon.

"We are cooperating with Vodafone in order to provide LTE base stations on the moon," Karsten Becker, who heads embedded electronics development and integration for the startup, told Space.com. "The two rovers are essentially mobile phones that will communicate our video stream to Alina, which serves as an LTE base station, and Alina will communicate the data to us," he said. The rover gets 90 watts of energy from its solar panel, half of which goes to driving, Becker said; previously, the other half would have to go to the modem for communicating directly to Earth. "With LTE, it's significantly less," he said.

Additionally, relaying data via the base station rather than directly to Earth solves difficulties with pointing the rover's antenna in the rough lunar terrain, Becker said.

He said Part Time Scientists does not expect Alina and the rovers to survive the lunar night because of the extreme low temperatures. However, the experience gained during the first mission will be used in subsequent missions that will aim to establish a permanent telecommunication infrastructure on the moon's surface, he said.

"We are trying to show that you can use the most widespread means of communication, which is the mobile network and particularly the LTE network, on the surface of the moon, to execute missions there," said Becker. "We are aiming to provide cost-effective solutions to problems that are arising in terms of building the lunar village."
https://www.foxnews.com/tech/calling-the-moon-startup-to-put-cellphone-tower-on-the-moon

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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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sciencebiblenasafailflat earthcosmologymooncell phonescientismtowerlte lunar
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