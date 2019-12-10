Colloidal Silver and the Jello Test -- Proving Ionic Silver to Be More Effective than "True Colloidal Silver"

In this short video by the folks at the RabbitWholeTruth channel on YouTube, two different forms of colloidal silver are tested against each other to see how long they can keep orange-flavored jello from becoming contaminated with microbes. First, a 20 ppm concentration of ionic colloidal silver is used as the liquid when making a batch of orange-flavored jello. Then, another batch of the jello is made using a 20 ppm concentration of so-called “true colloidal silver,” which is to say, metallic silver rather than ionic silver. Finally, a third batch of jello is made using plain tap water. And a fourth batch of jello is made using distilled water. The jello batches are then left in storage for a total of 16 days, being checked periodically after the 9th day for mold and bacterial growth.



Which batch do you think produced the least mold and bacterial growth after 16 days – the batch made with the “true colloidal silver,” the ionic colloidal silver, the plain tap water or the distilled water? The answer just might surprise you: The jello made with the ionic colloidal silver remained microbe-free for nearly twice as long as the jello made with so-called “true colloidal silver,” and nearly three times longerthan the batches of jello made with tap water and distilled water respectively. Proof positive ionic colloidal silver outperforms metallic colloidal silver (i.e., so-called “true colloidal silver”) in terms of preventing microbial growth. Just watch the video above to see the proof for yourself…



After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com