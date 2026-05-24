Unpacking Atonement: What the Gospels Actually Say About Jesus’ Death – Stand-Up Comedy Routine

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A historical and theological analysis explores whether "Jesus died for our sins" originates in Jesus' own teachings or later apostolic interpretations, examining Gospel accounts, resurrection narratives, and Pauline writings.
Read the complete routine transcript at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/unpacking-atonement-what-the-gospels
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