Hindustan Times: Putin Vows to Punish Prigozhin for 'Stab In The Back' amid Wagner Mutiny; Will Destroy Anyone (mirrored)

Russian president Vladimir Putin promised to punish Wagner after their mutiny created tensions from Rostov to Moscow. Putin called the “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group treason. He added that “decisive action” will be taken against them. This comes as Wagner fighters took control of two cities and began their march to the Russian capital. Russian authorities have now declared a “counterterrorism” state of emergency. Watch for more details.





