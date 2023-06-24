Hindustan Times: Putin Vows to Punish Prigozhin for 'Stab In The Back' amid Wagner Mutiny; Will Destroy Anyone (mirrored)

Create New Account
Hindustan Times: Putin Vows to Punish Prigozhin for 'Stab In The Back' amid Wagner Mutiny; Will Destroy Anyone
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel Hindustan Times

https://youtu.be/kGx0_HRZL9A

 Jun 24, 2023

Russian president Vladimir Putin promised to punish Wagner after their mutiny created tensions from Rostov to Moscow. Putin called the “armed mutiny” by the Wagner Group treason. He added that “decisive action” will be taken against them. This comes as Wagner fighters took control of two cities and began their march to the Russian capital. Russian authorities have now declared a “counterterrorism” state of emergency. Watch for more details.


#wagnergroup #yevgenyprigozhin #vladimirputin #russia #moscow #rostov #mutiny #coup #rebellion #wagner #russianmilitary #valerygerasimov #sergeysurovikin #warning #punishment


Hindustan Times Videos bring you news, views and explainers about current issues in India and across the globe. We’re always excited to report the news as quickly as possible, use new technological tools to reach you better and tell stories with a 360 degree view to give you a better understanding of the world around you.

Keywords
censorshiptreasoncorruptionrussiaputincoupukrainerebellionwag the dogkievzelenskymutinypuppet regimedombassprigozhin

