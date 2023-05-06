Create New Account
Raytheon, SENSR, and AWIPS - Combining Weather and National Security
#AMS2018 #ENMODAA https://climateviewer.com/enmod/ HAARP and the Sky Heaters https://climateviewer.com/haarp/


Raytheon SENSR:

https://youtu.be/0QFBdPUujk0

Raytheon AWIPS:

https://youtu.be/5YuLxfMAZWc

21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification #AMS2018

https://ams.confex.com/ams/98Annual/webprogram/21WXMOD.html

AMS INTERVIEW VIDEO PLAYLIST:

https://climateviewer.com/tags/ams2018/

Video Recording by Jerry Day Productions:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfN7m5OaSZKQqnI6owEv7IhDXOk_LcorY

The Environmental Modification Accountability Act #ENMODAA

https://climateviewer.com/enmod/

ClimateViewer News (blog)

https://climateviewer.com/

ClimateViewer 3D (map)

http://climateviewer.org/

Weather Modification History (timeline)

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/

About Jim Lee:

https://climateviewer.com/about/

ATTACK IDEAS, NOT PEOPLE!

https://climateviewer.com/propaganda/

