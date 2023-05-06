Raytheon, SENSR, and AWIPS - Combining Weather and National Security

#AMS2018 #ENMODAA https://climateviewer.com/enmod/ HAARP and the Sky Heaters https://climateviewer.com/haarp/
Raytheon SENSR:
• Raytheon Works to...
https://youtu.be/0QFBdPUujk0
Raytheon AWIPS:
• Environmental Int...
https://youtu.be/5YuLxfMAZWc
21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification #AMS2018
https://ams.confex.com/ams/98Annual/webprogram/21WXMOD.html
AMS INTERVIEW VIDEO PLAYLIST:
https://climateviewer.com/tags/ams2018/
• 21st Conference o...
Video Recording by Jerry Day Productions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfN7m5OaSZKQqnI6owEv7IhDXOk_LcorY
The Environmental Modification Accountability Act #ENMODAA
https://climateviewer.com/enmod/
ClimateViewer News (blog)
https://climateviewer.com/
ClimateViewer 3D (map)
http://climateviewer.org/
Weather Modification History (timeline)
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
About Jim Lee:
https://climateviewer.com/about/
ATTACK IDEAS, NOT PEOPLE!
https://climateviewer.com/propaganda/
SUPPORT ME ON PATREON!
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
If you appreciate my hard work, buy me a coffee:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/climateviewer
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
/ jimlee-climateviewer
https://www.youtube.com/@climateviewer/videos
/ r3zn8d
https://www.youtube.com/user/R3zn8D
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.