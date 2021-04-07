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Tyranny Unmasked: John Taylor's Warning About Consolidation
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100 views • April 07, 2021
John Taylor of Caroline’s Tyranny Unmasked explains in plain, but passionate language the dangers of centralized power, with a focus on government interference in commerce, along with taxation, parties and even so-called “national defence.” Written in 1822, it’s an essential - but ignored - polemic against the tyranny of powerful, centralized government.
Path to Liberty: April 7, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 7, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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