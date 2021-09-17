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COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: Experts and Lawyers Helping our Athletes ⚾️🏈🏀⚽️
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281 views • September 17, 2021
A roundtable of COVID-19 experts and lawyers trying to help our fellow athletes now being illegally forced to take these experimental gene therapy "vaccines"... Unless we stop them. Featuring Peter McCullough, Richard Fleming, Michael Yeadon, Ryan Cole and Thomas Renz among others. Hosted by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Originally aired on September 12th 2021.
Mirror:
DOCTORS AND LAWYERS EXPLAIN HEALTH/LEGAL RAMIFICATIONS OF JAB MANDATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bHv3M738JMu/
Mirror:
DOCTORS AND LAWYERS EXPLAIN HEALTH/LEGAL RAMIFICATIONS OF JAB MANDATES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bHv3M738JMu/
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