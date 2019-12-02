© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Colloidal Silver Laser Pointer Light Test
Follow
11
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
871 views • December 02, 2019
In this video you'll learn how to do the simple "laser pointer light test" for making sure your colloidal silver solution actually has silver particles in it. The laser pointer light test is the simplest and most inexpensive way to test a colloidal silver solution and demonstrate visually that there are literally billions of sub-microscopic silver particles suspended in the solution.
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
After you've seen the video, be sure to get your FREE 7-part mini-course in successful colloidal silver usage, by going to www.TheSilverEdge.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.