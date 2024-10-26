© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli F-35 over Jordanian airspace prior to the attack on Iran, last night.
Saudi Arabia condemns the military targeting of Iran, calling it a violation of sovereignty and international law.
Russian Foreign Ministry on Israeli airstrikes against Iran:
➡️The escalation between Israel and Iran poses real threats to stability and security in the region.
➡️Russia calls on all involved parties to exercise restraint and cease violence, expressing readiness to work with everyone to reduce confrontation levels.
➡️It is essential to stop provoking Iran into retaliatory actions and to break the cycle of uncontrolled escalation.
➡️No information has been received regarding casualties or injuries among civilians, including Russian citizens residing in Iran.