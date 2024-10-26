BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli F-35 over Jordanian airspace prior to the attack on Iran last night
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
98 views • 6 months ago

Israeli F-35 over Jordanian airspace prior to the attack on Iran, last night.

Adding:

Saudi Arabia condemns the military targeting of Iran, calling it a violation of sovereignty and international law.

Adding:

Russian Foreign Ministry on Israeli airstrikes against Iran:

➡️The escalation between Israel and Iran poses real threats to stability and security in the region.

➡️Russia calls on all involved parties to exercise restraint and cease violence, expressing readiness to work with everyone to reduce confrontation levels.

➡️It is essential to stop provoking Iran into retaliatory actions and to break the cycle of uncontrolled escalation.

➡️No information has been received regarding casualties or injuries among civilians, including Russian citizens residing in Iran.





Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy