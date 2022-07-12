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https://gnews.org/post/ps5f51e5
07/11/2022 SET iNews: Lai Ching-teh went to Japan to mourn Abe, becoming the highest-ranking envoy in 50 years. Japanese media revealed Vice President Lai Ching-teh entered Abe’s home to mourn