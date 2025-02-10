BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔋 Unlocking Natural Sources Of Lithium 🌱💧
🤔 Did you know lithium is a natural nutrient, just like potassium or magnesium? It plays a key role in brain health & well-being! ⚡🧠 But where do we get it?


🤝👨 Join Dustin Strong—holistic health clinician, speaker, and author—as we explore the benefits of lithium and its natural sources! 🌍✨


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/ydyzw2ua


🌱 He explains we can get Lithium Naturally from the following sources:


🥜 Nuts & Seeds – Rich in essential minerals!

🌱 Black-eyed Peas – A powerhouse of nutrients!

💧 Mineral Water – Like Crazy Water #4, packed with bioavailable lithium!

🌿 Soil & Water – Nature’s way of delivering this vital nutrient!


📌 Want to learn more? Click the link in our bio or description above! 👆📎


💭 Should lithium be considered an essential nutrient? Let’s discuss—drop your thoughts below! ⬇️✨

