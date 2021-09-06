© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Future of Mental Health and Learning to Live with and Treat Mental Health Disorders and Anxiety with Dr. Eric Maisel
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 06, 2021
Dr. Eric Maisel Bio:
Eric Maisel, a retired family therapist and active creativity coach, is the author of 50+ books and developer of the philosophy of life known as kirism.
His 2020 books include Unleashing the Artist Within, The Creativity Workbook for Coaches and Creatives, Lighting the Way, and The Power of Daily Practice. In 2021, Transformational Journaling for Coaches, Therapists and Clients, The Great Book of Journaling, and Redesign Your Mind will appear.
Dr. Maisel, widely regarded as America’s foremost creativity coach, has writing extensively on the challenges of the creative life. His books in this area include Fearless Creating, Coaching the Artist Within, Creative Recovery, The Van Gogh Blues, and Mastering Creative Anxiety. His books specifically for writers include Deep Writing, Write Mind, Living the Writer’s Life, A Writer’s Space, A Writer’s Paris, and A Writer’s San Francisco.
Dr. Maisel also writes extensively in the areas variously known as critical psychology and critical psychiatry, where he is a thought-leader and advocate for significant shifts in mental health paradigms and practices. His books in this area include Rethinking Depression (New World Library), The Future of Mental Health (Routledge), and Humane Helping (Routledge). Among his other books for mental health professionals are Helping Parents of Diagnosed, Distressed and Different Children, 60 Innovative Cognitive Strategies for the Bright, the Sensitive and the Creative, and Helping Survivors of Authoritarian Parents, Siblings and Partners, all from Routledge.
Dr. Maisel leads workshops for writers online and around the world in locations like London, Paris, New York, San Francisco, Dublin, Rome and Prague. He writes the “Rethinking Mental Health” blog for Psychology Today (with 3 million views) and three weekly blogs for The Good Men Project, including “Redesign Your Mind” and “Kirism Today.” He divides his time between Walnut Creek, California, where he and his wife live, and Belmont, California, where his grandchildren babysitting skills are required.
You can visit Dr. Maisel at www.ericmaisel.com, contact him at [email protected], subscribe to his weekly newsletter at https://ericmaisel.com/newsletter/, and be automatically notified about his new blog posts at https://authory.com/ericmaisel
---------------------
Why do creative individuals tend to deal more heavily with symptoms of anxiety and depression? Pursuing creativity seems to lead to a life more fraught with anxiety and depression, so new understandings of mental health need to be accepted.
Listen in to learn:
When creatives are most susceptible to addiction
What can get in the way of effective coaching
The most challenging aspects of the coaching Dr. Eric Maisel provides
Dr. Eric Maisel, the author of more than 50 books, shares his work researching the relationship between a creative lifestyle and mental health disorders.
People have often misunderstood individuals' lifestyles and mental states in a creative profession, leading to misdiagnosis of mental health disorders and laundry lists of ineffective treatments. In addition, a built-up misunderstanding of mental health treatments has left a void of adequate resources for those seeking treatment to go to.
Many people hold the misconception that highly talented people must be high achieving in every area of their lives. Due to this, creative people face scrutiny and pressure that have more severe consequences than those posed to others.
Visit ericmaisel.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Eric Maisel, a retired family therapist and active creativity coach, is the author of 50+ books and developer of the philosophy of life known as kirism.
His 2020 books include Unleashing the Artist Within, The Creativity Workbook for Coaches and Creatives, Lighting the Way, and The Power of Daily Practice. In 2021, Transformational Journaling for Coaches, Therapists and Clients, The Great Book of Journaling, and Redesign Your Mind will appear.
Dr. Maisel, widely regarded as America’s foremost creativity coach, has writing extensively on the challenges of the creative life. His books in this area include Fearless Creating, Coaching the Artist Within, Creative Recovery, The Van Gogh Blues, and Mastering Creative Anxiety. His books specifically for writers include Deep Writing, Write Mind, Living the Writer’s Life, A Writer’s Space, A Writer’s Paris, and A Writer’s San Francisco.
Dr. Maisel also writes extensively in the areas variously known as critical psychology and critical psychiatry, where he is a thought-leader and advocate for significant shifts in mental health paradigms and practices. His books in this area include Rethinking Depression (New World Library), The Future of Mental Health (Routledge), and Humane Helping (Routledge). Among his other books for mental health professionals are Helping Parents of Diagnosed, Distressed and Different Children, 60 Innovative Cognitive Strategies for the Bright, the Sensitive and the Creative, and Helping Survivors of Authoritarian Parents, Siblings and Partners, all from Routledge.
Dr. Maisel leads workshops for writers online and around the world in locations like London, Paris, New York, San Francisco, Dublin, Rome and Prague. He writes the “Rethinking Mental Health” blog for Psychology Today (with 3 million views) and three weekly blogs for The Good Men Project, including “Redesign Your Mind” and “Kirism Today.” He divides his time between Walnut Creek, California, where he and his wife live, and Belmont, California, where his grandchildren babysitting skills are required.
You can visit Dr. Maisel at www.ericmaisel.com, contact him at [email protected], subscribe to his weekly newsletter at https://ericmaisel.com/newsletter/, and be automatically notified about his new blog posts at https://authory.com/ericmaisel
---------------------
Why do creative individuals tend to deal more heavily with symptoms of anxiety and depression? Pursuing creativity seems to lead to a life more fraught with anxiety and depression, so new understandings of mental health need to be accepted.
Listen in to learn:
When creatives are most susceptible to addiction
What can get in the way of effective coaching
The most challenging aspects of the coaching Dr. Eric Maisel provides
Dr. Eric Maisel, the author of more than 50 books, shares his work researching the relationship between a creative lifestyle and mental health disorders.
People have often misunderstood individuals' lifestyles and mental states in a creative profession, leading to misdiagnosis of mental health disorders and laundry lists of ineffective treatments. In addition, a built-up misunderstanding of mental health treatments has left a void of adequate resources for those seeking treatment to go to.
Many people hold the misconception that highly talented people must be high achieving in every area of their lives. Due to this, creative people face scrutiny and pressure that have more severe consequences than those posed to others.
Visit ericmaisel.com to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.