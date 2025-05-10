BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hungary: expelled 2 Ukrainian Spies working under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest ; )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1263 followers
2 days ago

Today, we expelled two Ukrainian spies working under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest.

We will not tolerate smear campaigns against Hungary and the Hungarian people.

Since the war in Ukraine began, anti-Hungarian propaganda has intensified. The latest defamation campaign is no exception.

We Hungarians want peace. We say no to war. We have never sent weapons to Ukraine, and we never will. We haven’t let Hungary be dragged into this war — and we won’t.

That’s exactly why we keep being targeted.

Péter Szijjártó

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

Adding update, next day:

Hungary Cancels Minority Rights Talks with Ukraine Amid Espionage Scandal

Hungary has cancelled a planned meeting with Ukraine on the rights of national minorities due to a growing spy scandal, Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar announced.

The fallout began on May 9, when Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) detained two individuals accused of spying for Hungarian military intelligence. 

In response, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian intelligence operatives working at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest. 

Ukraine then retaliated by expelling two Hungarian diplomats from Kiev.


