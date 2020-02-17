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HEART WISDOM
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28 views • February 17, 2020
STAYING SANE THESE DAYS IS NEVER EASY SO I SEEK...
HEART WISDOM
Biked from home toward mountain trails
Seeking heart wisdom
Returned with song of friends
Music is performance art
Beyond my home it goes
For you...
From them...
I believe any dreams I want to
For keeping hope alive
HEART WISDOM
Biked from home toward mountain trails
Seeking heart wisdom
Returned with song of friends
Music is performance art
Beyond my home it goes
For you...
From them...
I believe any dreams I want to
For keeping hope alive
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