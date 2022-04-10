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Sports people are dropping like flies worldwode in public and on TV. Watch these self-censoring apologists go off the reservation to point out the elephant in the room.
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543 views • April 10, 2022
Sports people are dropping like flies worldwode in public and on TV. Watch these self-censoring apologists go off the reservation to point out the elephant in the room.
These cucks are literally apologising for pointing out what's abvious, even to them. The truth can't be covered up any longer, and even these no balls apologists know it.
These cucks are literally apologising for pointing out what's abvious, even to them. The truth can't be covered up any longer, and even these no balls apologists know it.
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