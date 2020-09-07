EP 2102-6PM BLM TAKEOVER OF AMERICA! 48 OUT OF 50 OF AMERICA's LARGEST CITIES HIT WITH RIOTS

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SUNDAY - SEPTEMBER 06, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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2102-6PM BLM TAKEOVER OF AMERICA! 48 OUT OF 50 OF AMERICA's LARGEST CITIES HIT WITH RIOTS
New data from Princeton University show that riots associated with the Black Lives Matter movement took place in 48 out of the 50 largest cities in the United States.New data from Princeton University show that riots associated with the Black Lives Matter movement took place in 48 out of the 50 largest cities in the United States. The Princeton data set shows that nearly every major city in the United States experienced riots from late May to the end of August — even under the narrow definition that the study used to classify riots (as separate from events described as police violence against protesters). 2102-6PM BLM TAKEOVER OF AMERICA! 48 of 50 OF AMERICA’s LARGEST CITIES HIT WITH RIOTS – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3lPY9Nk
SPECIAL GUEST: Zachary Vorhies is the highest ranking Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas and then made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview. https://www.zachvorhies.com/
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