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EP 2102-6PM BLM TAKEOVER OF AMERICA! 48 OUT OF 50 OF AMERICA's LARGEST CITIES HIT WITH RIOTS
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14 views • September 07, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2102
SUNDAY - SEPTEMBER 06, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3999532323

2102-6PM BLM TAKEOVER OF AMERICA! 48 OUT OF 50 OF AMERICA's LARGEST CITIES HIT WITH RIOTS

New data from Princeton University show that riots associated with the Black Lives Matter movement took place in 48 out of the 50 largest cities in the United States.New data from Princeton University show that riots associated with the Black Lives Matter movement took place in 48 out of the 50 largest cities in the United States. The Princeton data set shows that nearly every major city in the United States experienced riots from late May to the end of August — even under the narrow definition that the study used to classify riots (as separate from events described as police violence against protesters). 2102-6PM BLM TAKEOVER OF AMERICA! 48 of 50 OF AMERICA’s LARGEST CITIES HIT WITH RIOTS – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3lPY9Nk

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