SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 11SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Kamala Harris' Speech Writers Must Clearly Hate Her

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Sky News host Rita Panahi says US Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech writers “must clearly hate her”, following a recent speech.
Ms Harris said: “Over these last 18 months, Democrats have delivered. Let me rephrase that – over these last 18 months, Democrats have delivered big time."
“When she’s not laughing weirdly, Kamala is delivering speeches that sound a lot like a child doing a school presentation on an assignment where they’ve clearly done zero work,” Ms Panahi said.