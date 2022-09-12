Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 11SEP22 - Rita Panahi: Kamala Harris' Speech Writers Must Clearly Hate Her
151 views
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

Sky News host Rita Panahi says US Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech writers “must clearly hate her”, following a recent speech.

Ms Harris said: “Over these last 18 months, Democrats have delivered. Let me rephrase that – over these last 18 months, Democrats have delivered big time."

“When she’s not laughing weirdly, Kamala is delivering speeches that sound a lot like a child doing a school presentation on an assignment where they’ve clearly done zero work,” Ms Panahi said.

