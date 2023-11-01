Truth-social Keep Deleting/removing/Hiding this following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH #JUDAISM IS #SUBSERVIENCE TO #GOD THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT!!!!!!

75 Years Every Day Almost you have #PALESTINIAN #DEATHS AND #SUFFERING

BUT WE AS #JEWS Do take this in to consideration : following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH #JUDAISM IS #SUBSERVIENCE TO #GOD THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT!!!!!! #JUDAISM Religion of 300 Years WHILE #ZIONISM IS A MERE 150 years to Transformation to #nationalism, Political Movement , Materialistic Movement IT WAS STATED BY THE #JEWS WHO ARE NON-RELIGIOUS AND THEY'RE SIMPLY INCORPORATING USING THE NAME #ISRAEL AND THE STAR OF DAVID AND CLAIMING THAT IS'S {#ISRAEL} GIVE TO THEM BY #GOD



