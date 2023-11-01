Truth-social Keep Deleting/removing/Hiding this following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH #JUDAISM IS #SUBSERVIENCE TO #GOD THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT!!!!!!

75 Years Every Day Almost you have #PALESTINIAN #DEATHS AND #SUFFERING
BUT WE AS #JEWS Do take this in to consideration : following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH #JUDAISM IS #SUBSERVIENCE TO #GOD THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT!!!!!! #JUDAISM Religion of 300 Years WHILE #ZIONISM IS A MERE 150 years to Transformation to #nationalism, Political Movement , Materialistic Movement IT WAS STATED BY THE #JEWS WHO ARE NON-RELIGIOUS AND THEY'RE SIMPLY INCORPORATING USING THE NAME #ISRAEL AND THE STAR OF DAVID AND CLAIMING THAT IS'S {#ISRAEL} GIVE TO THEM BY #GOD
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.