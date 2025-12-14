EU's seizure of Russian assets is a 'declaration of war' - Viktor Orban

EU's seizure of Russian assets is a 'declaration of war' — Orban - Dec 13th

Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán has blasted the EU's push to seize frozen Russian assets as "bypassing Hungary and raping European law in broad daylight," calling it a "declaration of war."

He slammed Brussels for also demanding €135 billion more from member states to fund the conflict, vowing "Hungary will not play along in this twisted Brusselian scheme."