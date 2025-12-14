EU's seizure of Russian assets is a 'declaration of war' - Viktor Orban

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU's seizure of Russian assets is a 'declaration of war' — Orban - Dec 13th
Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán has blasted the EU's push to seize frozen Russian assets as "bypassing Hungary and raping European law in broad daylight," calling it a "declaration of war."
He slammed Brussels for also demanding €135 billion more from member states to fund the conflict, vowing "Hungary will not play along in this twisted Brusselian scheme."