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Colorado Seminar day 1 part 1
Guilty By Accusation
Guilty By Accusation
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165 views • January 25, 2021
We are called to be architects of the future, not its victims.

The dark ages still reign over all humanity, and the depth and persistence of this domination are only now becoming clear.

This Dark Ages prison has no steel bars, chains, or locks. Instead, it is locked by misorientation and built of misinformation. Caught up in a plethora of conditioned reflexes and driven by the human ego, both warden and prisoner attempt meagerly to compete with God. All are intractably skeptical of what they do not understand.

We are powerfully imprisoned in these Dark Ages simply by the terms in which we have been conditioned to think.

It is essential to release humanity from the false fixations of yesterday, which seem now to bind it to a rationale of action leading only to extinction.

Humanity is now experiencing history's most difficult evolutionary transformation.

I live on Earth at present, and I don't know what I am. I know that I am not a category. I am not a thing — a noun. I seem to be a verb, an evolutionary process — an integral function of the universe.

I am some dude...................www.iamsomedude.epizy.com
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