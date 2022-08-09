BASES2022 Sandra Daroy Uncensored Lecture

Sandra Daroy returns to BASES conference events, with this unedited 2 hr lecture. Sandra is producer, writer,editor of two films, Awakening of twelve Strands, and WalkinCase which she made into a book.

BAASES2022 was given an extra full day, so Sandra stepped in to give the adhoc presentation to open the even as "Bases Actual"

As some conetnt is sensitive the YouTube version was censored.

that you to Brighteon that we can view her work unhindered.

