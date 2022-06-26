5 Ways to Stay Calm in the Storm of Change

We’re at a time in history, when more people than ever are feeling anxious about all the change in the world. In many cases, the reaction can be ‘growing pains’ that ultimately lead to something amazing. In this episode, we’ll cover how to stay calm and handle those growing pains so you don’t miss out on this coming evolution in human consciousness.



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TOPICS COVERED:

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04:35. – A strange symptom and how I solved it

07:45 – Why many people are having growing pains right now

14:25 – Typical symptoms of these ‘growing pains’

20:45 – How to stay more calm and grounded



25:00 – How to melt old infrastructures in the body-mind system





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LINKS

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MINDSTORY BLUEPRINTS

66 Days to Retrain Yourself in Good Habits of Mind

https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/





SCHUMANN RESONANCE VIDEO

For grounding, Stability and Well-Being

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlQbT-5d9jU&t=1871s





Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast

https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/Podcast





