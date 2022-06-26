5 Ways to Stay Calm in the Storm of Change

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We’re at a time in history, when more people than ever
are feeling anxious about all the change in the world. In many cases, the
reaction can be ‘growing pains’ that ultimately lead to something amazing. In
this episode, we’ll cover how to stay calm and handle those growing pains so
you don’t miss out on this coming evolution in human consciousness.
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TOPICS COVERED:
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04:35. – A strange symptom and how I solved it
07:45 – Why many people are having growing pains right now
14:25 – Typical symptoms of these ‘growing pains’
20:45 – How to stay more calm and grounded
25:00 – How to melt old infrastructures in the body-mind system
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LINKS
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MINDSTORY BLUEPRINTS
66 Days to Retrain Yourself in Good Habits of Mind
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
SCHUMANN RESONANCE VIDEO
For grounding, Stability and Well-Being
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlQbT-5d9jU&t=1871s
Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast
https://GoldenAgeTimeline.com/Podcast