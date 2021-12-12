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The Stumbling Stone
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20 views • December 12, 2021
Your world is turning into chaos. Will you quietly comply with death as he has way with you? Will continue to stumble over the stumbling stone, Jesus Christ?
This paradigm is over. You are being cast into outer darkness unless you make real changes. This is it. Mark of the Beast. Tribulation. Terror. Death. You will be thrown into the outer darkness until you learn to love the truth. The gloves are off.
This paradigm is over. You are being cast into outer darkness unless you make real changes. This is it. Mark of the Beast. Tribulation. Terror. Death. You will be thrown into the outer darkness until you learn to love the truth. The gloves are off.
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