IRDGAF (parody version)

IRDGAF - this was originally the parody I wrote, that ended up being something entirely different... but I still recorded the parody anyway.. and had it in my files for months... I decided to release it... because it's relevant and it's funny.

Original: Another one bites the dust by Queen

All lyrics and vocals are my own, full credit for the music goes to Queen. I have no ownership and don't claim such.

For entertainment purposes only.

If you don't like my content, you are not forced to consume it. Scroll on by!

I will not apologise for having my own mind, nor will I apologise for how I choose to express myself.