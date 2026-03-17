IRDGAF (parody version)

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IRDGAF - this was originally the parody I wrote, that ended up being something entirely different... but I still recorded the parody anyway.. and had it in my files for months... I decided to release it... because it's relevant and it's funny.
Original: Another one bites the dust by Queen
All lyrics and vocals are my own, full credit for the music goes to Queen. I have no ownership and don't claim such.
For entertainment purposes only.
If you don't like my content, you are not forced to consume it. Scroll on by!
I will not apologise for having my own mind, nor will I apologise for how I choose to express myself.