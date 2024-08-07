Why WALZ? Birds of a feather?...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"If you're wondering what Kamala has in mind for America, her new running mate, Tim Walz, signed into law a bill that redefined "sexual orientation" to include Minor Attracted People or pedophiles." ~ Joey Mannarino reposted Joey Meugniot @realjoeymUS
Original: Joey Mannarino reposted Joey Meugniot @realjoeymUS
https://x.com/realjoeymUS/status/1821130291924091159
"Minnesota State Law now allows protection for pedophiles as a sexual orientation....Why did Tim Walz pass a law that protected PEDOPHILES from being discriminated against? If he’s not a pedophile himself, why would he do something like that? [Why would you NOT protect children?]"
Joey Mannarino @JoeyMannarinoUS
"Alright, time to start calling Tim Walz out for what he is. A lot of things are starting to come out.
Quote AF Post @AFpost:
"As Minnesota governor, Tim Walz signed a bill making it illegal to discriminate against pedophiles under the state’s civil rights law."