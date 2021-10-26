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Wood And Gossips - Proverbs 26:20 (NIV)
20 Without wood a fire goes out;
without a gossip a quarrel dies down.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Effective fuel for a fire is wood.
Effective fuel for a quarrel is a busybody.
A quote from my mother:
If you can't say something nice about someone
don't say anything at all.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc6jbcsj
#without #wood #fire #goes_out #dies_down #gossip #quarrel