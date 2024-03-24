Create New Account
The Moscow Massacre - Tarot Read With Laura
The Kokoda Kid
Laura asks the cards to shed some light on the latest terrorist attacks in Russia which resulted in a large number of innocent civilian lives being lost, with many more seriously injured. Laura has connected several dots that indeed show some interesting results.


Laura's View & Tarot Too

