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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0918 - The Warwick Slasher - Price is sentenced to 25 more years
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Price was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of another inmate. He will have to serve at least 85% percent of his sentence.
At the age of 13, Price broke into a home that was two doors down from his, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed Rebecca 58 times. Two years later, high on LSD and marijuana, 15-year-old Price broke into the Heaton’s home and stabbed Joan 57 times, stabbed 10-year-old Jennifer 62 times, before stabbing 8-year-old Melissa 30 times, then crushing her skull.
At the age of 13, Price broke into a home that was two doors down from his, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed Rebecca 58 times. Two years later, high on LSD and marijuana, 15-year-old Price broke into the Heaton’s home and stabbed Joan 57 times, stabbed 10-year-old Jennifer 62 times, before stabbing 8-year-old Melissa 30 times, then crushing her skull.
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